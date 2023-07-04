Shots fired into a crowd of hundreds after a holiday festival in Texas leaves 3 dead, 8 injured

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JAMIE STENGLE – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
X
Authorities say three people were killed and eight injured when shots were fired into a crowd of hundreds after a holiday festival in a Texas neighborhood

DALLAS (AP) — Three people were killed and eight others injured when shots were fired into a crowd of hundreds following a festival in a Texas neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting in the Fort Worth neighborhood of Como happened at about 11:47 p.m. Monday, and police said a chaotic scene followed as people tried to flee on foot and in vehicles as shots rang out. The shooting happened just hours after the end of the Independence Day celebration called ComoFest in the historically Black neighborhood.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said she was “devastated" by the news of the shooting.

"My heart breaks for the victims, their loved ones, and the entire Como community that works to build positivity and celebration in their community and our city," Parker said on Twitter.

Police said that responding officers found multiple victims in a parking lot, including one who was pronounced dead at the scene. Others were taken to hospitals by ambulance or private vehicles.

One of the 11 victims is a juvenile, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning. It was also unclear how many people may have opened fire.

The ComoFest celebration had been held in a park a several blocks away from where the shots were fired. Following the inaugural celebration in 2021, eight people were shot and wounded near a car wash in the area.

The neighborhood also has been holding an annual Fourth of July parade for more than 70 years. On Tuesday morning, people gathered for the parade along the street where the shooting had occurred the night before.

In Philadelphia on Monday right, a heavily armed gunman in a bulletproof vest opened fire on the city's streets, killing five people and wounding two boys before surrendering, police there said. On Sunday in Baltimore, two people were killed and 28 others were wounded in a shooting at a holiday weekend block party.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

UPDATE: AJC Peachtree Road Race ends early with ‘black flag’ alert1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt revealed
8h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

PHOTOS: 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race winners
6h ago

Credit: Miguel.Martinezjimenez@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Festive costumes at AJC Peachtree Road Race 2023
14h ago

Credit: Miguel.Martinezjimenez@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Festive costumes at AJC Peachtree Road Race 2023
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

98-year-old Atlanta running icon completes 34th AJC Peachtree Road Race
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Russia says it foiled Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow as Kyiv's counteroffensive grinds...
2m ago
In a polarized US, how to define a patriot increasingly depends on who's being asked
9m ago
Masked assailants attack a journalist and a lawyer in Russia's Chechnya province
19m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin

2023 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures
Bill Thorn, AJC Peachtree Road Race’s ironman, earns his rest from the race
At Essence Festival, Atlanta proves that the South still has something to say
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top