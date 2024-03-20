Nation & World News

Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired by Dodgers after allegations of illegal gambling, theft

Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter and close friend has been fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Japanese baseball star
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, left, and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara answer questions during a news conference at Dodger Stadium on Dec. 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. Mizuhara has been fired from the Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis,File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, left, and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara answer questions during a news conference at Dodger Stadium on Dec. 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. Mizuhara has been fired from the Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis,File)
By STEFANIE DAZIO, RONALD BLUM and BETH HARRIS – Associated Press
Updated 26 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani's interpreter and close friend has been fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Japanese baseball star.

Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara was let go from the team Wednesday following reports from The Los Angeles Times and ESPN about his alleged ties to an illegal bookmaker. The team is in South Korea this week as Ohtani makes his Dodgers debut.

“In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft and we are turning the matter over to the authorities,” law firm Berk Brettler LLP said in a statement Wednesday.

Mizuhara has worked with Ohtani for years and been a constant presence with him in major league clubhouses. When Ohtani left the Los Angeles Angels to sign a $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers in December, the club also hired Mizuhara.

The team did not have an immediate comment Wednesday. Mizuhara's firing was confirmed by Major League Baseball.

Ohtani's stardom has spread worldwide, even as the two-way player has remained largely media-shy. The news of his recent marriage to Mamiko Tanaka shocked fans from Japan to the U.S.

On Tuesday, Mizuhara told ESPN that his bets were on international soccer, the NBA, the NFL and college football. MLB rules prohibit players and team employees from wagering — even legally — on baseball and also ban betting on other sports with illegal or offshore bookmakers.

“I never bet on baseball,” Mizuhara told ESPN. “That’s 100%. I knew that rule ... We have a meeting about that in spring training.”

The Associated Press could not immediately reach Mizuhara for comment Wednesday.

__

Blum reported from New York.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, right, talks to his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara during the fifth inning of an opening day baseball game against the San Diego Padres at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, center, smiles as he stands in the dugout during the ninth inning of an opening day baseball game against the San Diego Padres at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) smiles as he warms up with his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, left, before a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Phoenix, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, center, with interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, left, holds up his hands as he talks with a trainer during spring training baseball workouts in Phoenix, March 3, 2024. Mizhuhara has been fired by the Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster,File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING
Prisoner stabs warden at Telfair State Prison2h ago

Credit: Photo provided by Willie James Pye's attorneys

Georgia prisoner denied clemency; execution set for this evening

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia Senate gives final OK to income tax cut for Georgians and businesses

Credit: AP

5 things about the school voucher bill Georgia lawmakers just sent to Kemp
1h ago

Credit: AP

5 things about the school voucher bill Georgia lawmakers just sent to Kemp
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Trump, others can appeal Fani Willis removal ruling, judge allows
The Latest
Court action on Texas' migrant arrest law leads to confusion at the US-Mexico border
7m ago
Angela Chao, Mitch McConnell’s sister-in-law, was drunk when she drove into pond, police...
7m ago
Idaho police search for escaped inmate and accomplice after ambush at Boise hospital
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Chris Shinn

From the archives: The first Freaknik was a picnic, with music
Major Cobb road closes near Dobbins base for 2 months
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta