Shohei Ohtani unveils his new wife in a photo on social media

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is sharing the identity of his new wife with a photo of the couple on his social media.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star is next to Mamiko Tanaka in a photo showing him with teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto standing in front of an airplane. The photo was posted on Ohtani's Instagram account. The Dodgers posted a photo of the newlyweds on the team's X account next to one of Mookie Betts and his wife.

The couple also appear in a video of the team and their families boarding a plane for South Korea on Thursday.