Shohei Ohtani tops MLB jersey sales, followed by Bryce Harper and Aaron Judge

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani remained the top-selling jersey during the first half of the season, followed by Bryce Harper and Aaron Judge.

Ohtani became the first Japanese player to top sales last year when he was with the Los Angeles Angels, then signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers.

The two-way star, limited to designated hitter duty this year following elbow surgery, was joined on the list by Dodgers teammates Mookie Betts in fourth and Freddie Freeman in 20th, Major League Baseball and the players' association said Friday. Ohtani was seventh in 2022, when Betts topped the list.