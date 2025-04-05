Shohei Ohtani throws second bullpen since resuming mound ramp up

“It’s a week, but then there’s also the one in between, where he touches the mound on a Thursday,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “And I think it’s just more trying to keep him on a similar seven-day program, and what the schedule would look (like) going out, and build from there.”

When Ohtani is ready for game pitching, the Dodgers plan to use a six-man rotation.

A three-time MVP and four-time All-Star, Ohtani is 38-19 with a 3.01 ERA and 608 strikeouts in 481 2/3 innings as a pitcher.

