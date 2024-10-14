Nation & World News

Shohei Ohtani stolen base streak ends at 36, caught for first time since July 22

Shohei Ohtani was caught stealing for the first time in nearly three months, ending a streak of 36 consecutive successful stolen base attempts
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani gets caught stealing by New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor during the second inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani gets caught stealing by New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor during the second inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Updated 5 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was caught stealing for the first time in nearly three months, ending a streak of 36 consecutive successful stolen base attempts.

Ohtani was thrown out trying for second base by New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez for the Los Angeles Dodgers' final out of the second inning in Sunday's NL Championship Series opener.

San Francisco's Patrick Bailey had been the last catcher to throw out Ohtani, on July 22, also at second base.

Ohtani's RBI single off Kodai Senga had given the Dodgers a 3-0 lead and chased the New York Mets starter. Ohtani added a run-scoring double in the fourth against David Peterson, then scored on Freddie Freeman's single for a 6-0 margin.

Ohtani became the first 50-50 player, hitting .310, leading the NL with 54 homers and 130 RBIs, and stealing 59 bases in 63 attempts.

The two-way star did not pitch this year following elbow surgery.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani celebrates after his RBI double against the New York Mets during the fourth inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, bumps heads with first base coach Clayton McCullough after his single against the New York Mets during the second inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Dodgers will start Yamamoto against San Diego's Darvish in winner-take-all Game 5 of NLDS
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Gerrit Cole tosses playoff gem, shutting down Royals and sending Yankees back to ALCS...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Giancarlo Stanton hits go-ahead homer in the eighth, Yankees beat Royals 3-2 in Game 3 of...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Yamamoto outduels Darvish in historic matchup as Dodgers beat Padres 2-0 to reach NLCS
The Latest
Israel says 4 soldiers killed by Hezbollah drone attack while Israeli strike in Gaza...7m ago
China holds large naval and air force exercises surrounding Taiwan and its outlying...22m ago
Florida neighbors band together to recover after one-two punch from hurricanes Helene and...26m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Illustration by ArLuther Lee

Without MARTA, suburban transit referendums aim to defy history
After Apalachee, Republican lawmakers split on gun safety rules
Here’s how the polls, experts and gamblers see the presidential election in Georgia