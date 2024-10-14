Shohei Ohtani stolen base streak ends at 36, caught for first time since July 22

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was caught stealing for the first time in nearly three months, ending a streak of 36 consecutive successful stolen base attempts.

Ohtani was thrown out trying for second base by New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez for the Los Angeles Dodgers' final out of the second inning in Sunday's NL Championship Series opener.

San Francisco's Patrick Bailey had been the last catcher to throw out Ohtani, on July 22, also at second base.