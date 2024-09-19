Shohei Ohtani steals 50th base. He's 2 homers away from MLB's first 50-50 season

He stole his 49th base in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Marlins. He hit his 48th homer in the series opener Tuesday night, connecting on a 1-1 sweeper from Marlins right-hander Darren McCaughan and sending it 402 yards to right field.

He’s the sixth player in major league history and the fastest ever to reach 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season, needing just 126 games.

Manager Dave Roberts said before Thursday's game that he noticed Ohtani getting more aggressive on the bases in the second half of the season.

“I also think that Shohei realized how good of a base stealer he has become or can become,” Roberts said. “I think he likes the challenge of studying pitchers and learning the tendencies. I think that’s something that intrigues him."

Ohtani shattered his previous career high in stolen bases, which was 26 with the Angels in 2021. He did that as a two-way player, but Ohtani has not pitched this season while recovering from elbow surgery, allowing him to focus his attention on batting and baserunning as the Dodgers' everyday designated hitter.

