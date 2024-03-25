Nation & World News

Shohei Ohtani says he never bet on sports, interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money, told lies

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani says he never bet on sports and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money from him and told lies
A video screen displays Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, and interpreter Will Ireton during a news conference at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

By GREG BEACHAM – Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani said Monday he never bet on sports and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money from him and told lies.

Ohtani held a news conference at Dodger Stadium, five days after Mizuhara was fired by the Dodgers following reports from the Los Angeles Times and ESPN about his alleged ties to an illegal bookmaker and debts well over $1 million.

"I am very saddened and shocked someone whom I trusted has done this,” the Japanese star said sitting next to Will Ireton, the team’s manager of performance operations, who translated.

Ohtani spoke for nearly 12 minutes, referring to a document in front of him. He did not take questions. He wore a Dodgers blue sweatshirt and Dodgers cap.

“Ippei has been stealing money from my account and has been telling lies,” Ohtani said. “I never bet on sports or have willfully sent money to the bookmaker.”

A two-time MVP, Ohtani left the Los Angeles Angels in December to sign a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers.

“I never bet on baseball or any other sports or never have asked somebody to do it on my behalf and I have never gone through a bookmaker to bet on sports. and was never asked to assist betting payment for anyone else," Ohtani said.

The IRS has confirmed that Mizuhara and Mathew Bowyer, the alleged illegal bookmaker, are under criminal investigation through the agency’s Los Angeles Field Office.

Mizuhara told ESPN on March 19 that Ohtani paid his gambling debts at the interpreter's request and the bets were on international soccer, the NBA, the NFL and college football. MLB rules prohibit players and team employees from wagering — even legally on baseball — and also ban betting on other sports with illegal or offshore bookmakers.

ESPN said Mizuhara changed his story the following day, claiming Ohtani had no knowledge of the gambling debts and had not transferred any money to bookmakers.

“All of this has been a complete lie,” Ohtani said. “Ippei obviously basically didn’t tell me about the media inquiry. So Ippei has been telling everyone around that he has been communicating with me on this account to the media and my team and that hasn’t been true."

Ohtani said he first became aware of Mizuhara's gambling problem during a team meeting after last Wednesday's opening with over San Diego in Seoul, South Korea.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Reporters watch a video screen displaying Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, and interpreter Will Ireton during a news conference at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

FILE - Ippei Mizuhara stands next to Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani and translates during an interview at Dodger Stadium on Feb. 3, 2024. The firing of Ohtani's interpreter by the Los Angeles Dodgers over allegations of illegal gambling has highlighted an issue many outside of California don't realize: Sports betting is still against the law in the nation's most populous state. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) prepares his bat in the dugout during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) warms up before a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) and relief pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, center, stand in the dugout during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs to the dugout before a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) walks during the second inning of a spring training baseball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani returns to first base during the second inning of a spring training baseball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

