Shohei Ohtani returns to Dodgers' lineup after birth of daughter in Southern California

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani has returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup for the series finale against the Texas Rangers
Los Angeles Dodgers' Miguel Rojas, left, and Shohei Ohtani chat after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 8-7 in a baseball game Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

1 hour ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-way star Shohei Ohtani returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup Sunday for the series finale against the Texas Rangers, activated off the paternity list after his wife gave birth to the couple's first child in Southern California.

“I am so grateful to my loving wife (28-year-old former professional basketball player Mamiko Tanaka) who gave birth to our healthy, beautiful daughter,” Ohtani wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents.”

The 30-year-old Ohtani missed the series' first two games, which the Dodgers split, matching the previous two World Series winners. He appeared in all of Los Angeles’ previous 20 games, hitting .288 with six home runs and 21 runs scored (one off major league lead).

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani runs to first as he grounds out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Boise State's Ashton Jeanty runs a drill during the school’s NFL football pro day held, Wednesday March 26, 2025, at the Caven-Williams Indoor Facility in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

Credit: AP

7m ago

25m ago

38m ago

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

