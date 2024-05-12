Nation & World News

Shohei Ohtani leaves late in Dodgers' win over Padres with back tightness

Los Angeles Dodgers star designated hitter Shohei Ohtani left after his fourth at-bat in a 5-0 win over the San Diego Padres with what manager Dave Roberts said was back tightness
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani watches his groundout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 11, 2024, in San Diego.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani watches his groundout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 11, 2024, in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star designated hitter Shohei Ohtani left after his fourth at-bat in a 5-0 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night with what manager Dave Roberts said was back tightness.

Ohtani went 0 for 3 with a walk, grounding out to the pitcher in his final at-bat in the seventh inning. He was replaced by pinch-hitter Kiké Hernández in the ninth.

“His back tightened up,” Roberts said. "So it was one of those things where I got word before his fourth at-bat his back tightened up. So, being up 5-0, we didn’t want to push it. We’ll see how he comes in tomorrow.”

While Roberts said his concern was “minimal,” but was “more leaning” toward having Ohtani sit out Sunday as a precautionary measure.

“Things could change, but most likely, we'll probably give him the day (off),” Roberts said.

Ohtani, who signed 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers last December, has been one of the best hitters in the majors this season. The two-time AL MVP leads baseball with a 1.090 OPS and is hitting .352, which ranks only behind Cleveland's Steven Kwan (.353). Ohtani also has 11 home runs and 27 RBIs, both stats among the league leaders.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani adjusts his helmet while batting during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 11, 2024, in San Diego.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani blows dirt out of his helmet as he stands on first base after a walk during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 11, 2024, in San Diego.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani adjusts an arm brace after walking during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 11, 2024, in San Diego.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, embraces San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez after walking during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 11, 2024, in San Diego.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani reacts to an inside pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 11, 2024, in San Diego.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani watches his groundout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 11, 2024, in San Diego.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani smiles after walking during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 11, 2024, in San Diego.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, left, celebrates with first base coach Clayton McCullough after walking during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 11, 2024, in San Diego.

