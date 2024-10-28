Shohei Ohtani leading off for Dodgers in World Series Game 3, two days after dislocating shoulder

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was in the starting lineup as the Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter for Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night, two days after the star partially dislocated his left shoulder.

Ohtani got hurt sliding into second base when he was caught stealing to end the seventh inning of Saturday night's 4-2 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 2 at Los Angeles.

Seeking their eighth title and second in five years, the Dodgers lead 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. Walker Buehler starts Game 3 for Los Angeles against Clarke Schmidt.