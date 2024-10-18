Shohei Ohtani homers to lead off NLCS Game 4 for Dodgers against Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani homered against Jose Quintana leading off Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Thursday night, putting the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the New York Mets.

Ohtani took Quintana's first pitch for a ball, then drove a sinker over the middle of the plate 422 feet into the Mets' bullpen in right-center field for his third postseason homer.

This one gave Ohtani home runs on consecutive swings, after his three-run shot off Tylor Megill in the eighth inning of the Dodgers' 8-0 win Wednesday night helped give Los Angeles a 2-1 series lead.