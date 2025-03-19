Nation & World News
Shohei Ohtani homers at the Tokyo Dome, but nobody caught the souvenir

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani hit a towering solo homer in his return to the Tokyo Dome, taking Chicago Cubs pitcher Nate Pearson deep with a ball that barely cleared the fence in right-center field on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani follows through ona fly out to left in the first inning of an MLB Tokyo Series baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani follows through ona fly out to left in the first inning of an MLB Tokyo Series baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

TOKYO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani hit a towering solo homer in his return to the Tokyo Dome, taking Chicago Cubs pitcher Nate Pearson deep with a ball that barely cleared the fence in right-center field on Wednesday night.

Ohtani turned on a 99 mph fastball from Pearson and the crowd roared as the ball traveled on a majestic arc deep into the outfield. A few fans reached for the ball but couldn't make the catch — missing out on a potentially valuable souvenir.

The homer was upheld after an umpire review and gave the Dodgers a 6-2 lead, much to the delight of the roughly 42,000 in attendance.

It was another example of Ohtani rising to the moment in a big occasion. The 30-year-old also homered in an exhibition game on Saturday against the Yomiuri Giants.

The homer was Ohtani's third hit in the two-game Tokyo Series. He was 2 for 5 with a double and a single in the Dodgers' 4-1 win on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani runs out a fly out to left in the first inning of an MLB Tokyo Series baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez, left, Tommy Edman, center, and Shohei Ohtani (17) talk as they stand on the field during team introductions before an MLB Tokyo Series baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani jogs to the dugout after flying out to left in the first inning of an MLB Tokyo Series baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

