Breaking: Kirk Cousins’ untimely picks lead to 18-10 loss to Steelers
Shohei Ohtani hits 46th homer to tie career high on sweltering day at Dodger Stadium

Shohei Ohtani hit his 46th home run of the season to tie his career high, a 450-foot solo shot down the right-field line in the fifth inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ game against the Cleveland Guardians on a sweltering Sunday
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, second from left, hits a solo home run as Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee, left, watches along with catcher Bo Naylor, right, and home plate umpire Dan Bellino during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, second from left, hits a solo home run as Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee, left, watches along with catcher Bo Naylor, right, and home plate umpire Dan Bellino during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 46th home run of the season to tie his career high, a 450-foot solo shot down the right-field line in the fifth inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers' game against the Cleveland Guardians on a sweltering Sunday.

On a day that matched the hottest Dodger Stadium first-pitch temperature at 103 degrees, Ohtani connected off Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee. The homer was reviewed to see if it was fair.

Ohtani also hit 46 home runs in 2021 for the Los Angeles Angels in his unanimous AL MVP season. The Japanese star has 46 stolen bases in a bid to become the first major league player with a 50-50 season.

It also was 103 for first pitch for Game 1 of the 2017 World Series against Houston.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, top, watches along with Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee as his ball goes out for a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, top, watches along with Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee as his ball goes out for a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani scores after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, watches as his ball goes out for a solo home run as Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor, center, and home plate umpire Dan Bellino watch as well during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, heads to first for a solo home run as Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor, center, and home plate umpire Dan Bellino watch during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani scores after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

