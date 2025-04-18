Shohei Ohtani away from the Los Angeles Dodgers for birth of his first child

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is away from the Los Angeles Dodgers for the birth of the two-way superstar's first child.

Manager Dave Roberts said before the Dodgers' series opener Friday night in Texas that Ohtani was with his wife and going on MLB's paternity list.

“He and Mamiko are expecting at some point. That’s all I know,” Roberts said. "I don’t know when he’s going to come back and I don’t know when they’re going to have the baby, but obviously they’re together in anticipation.”