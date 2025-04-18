Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Shohei Ohtani away from the Los Angeles Dodgers for birth of his first child

Shohei Ohtani is away from the Los Angeles Dodgers for the birth of his first child
Los Angeles Dodgers' Miguel Rojas, left, and Shohei Ohtani chat after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 8-7 in a baseball game Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Miguel Rojas, left, and Shohei Ohtani chat after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 8-7 in a baseball game Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
41 minutes ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is away from the Los Angeles Dodgers for the birth of the two-way superstar's first child.

Manager Dave Roberts said before the Dodgers' series opener Friday night in Texas that Ohtani was with his wife and going on MLB's paternity list.

“He and Mamiko are expecting at some point. That’s all I know,” Roberts said. "I don’t know when he’s going to come back and I don’t know when they’re going to have the baby, but obviously they’re together in anticipation.”

The 30-year-old Ohtani posted on his Instagram account in late December that he and his 28-year-old wife, a former professional basketball player from his native Japan, were expecting a baby in 2025.

“Can’t wait for the little rookie to join our family soon!” said the Dec. 28 post that included a photo showing the couple’s beloved dog, Decoy, as well as a pink ruffled onesie along with baby shoes and a sonogram that was covered by a baby emoji.

Ohtani can miss up to three games while on paternity leave. The Dodgers have a three-game series in Texas before an off day Monday, then play at the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, hits a solo home run as Colorado Rockies catcher Braxton Fulford watches along with home plate umpire Doug Eddings during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper takes an at-bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: AP

It's a boy! Phillies slugger Bryce Harper uses blue bat to signal creative baby gender reveal

Yankees' Aaron Judge to be US captain at 2026 World Baseball Classic

Braves DH Marcell Ozuna out of lineup vs Blue Jays because of sore hip, listed as day-to-day

The Latest

Colorado Avalanche fans cheer after a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)

Credit: AP

NHL sets another attendance record, topping 23 million fans for the 1st time

6m ago

US senator returns from El Salvador trip, says Abrego Garcia case is about far more than one man

29m ago

Colorado man gets life in prison for killing his wife after posing as ex-boyfriend and stalking her

29m ago

Featured

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.