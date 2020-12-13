Shock win for No. 41 starter Cater in World Cup downhill

Both Striedinger and Kryenbühl must have earlier thought victory was theirs, and both had taken part in a brief victory ceremony that World Cup organizers always stage after the top-30 downhill racers complete their run.

Those now outdated photographs included the defending World Cup overall champion, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who was pushed down to fourth by Cater’s surprise success.

Beat Feuz and Dominik Paris, the most prolific downhill racers in recent years, placed sixth and 10th, respectively.

Defending World Cup downhill champion Feuz clocked the fastest speed-check at 116 kph (72mph) after losing time going wide at a turn in the mid-section.

The result was still unofficial as even lower-ranked skiers in the 61-man field were yet to start.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Slovenia's Martin Cater speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill, in Val d'Isere, France, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) Credit: Gabriele Facciotti Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Austria's Otmar Striedinger celebrates as he gets to the finish area after completing an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill, in Val d'Isere, France, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Austria's Otmar Striedinger speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill, in Val d'Isere, France, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) Credit: Gabriele Facciotti Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

From left, Switzerland's Urs Kryenbuehl, Austria's Otmar Striedinger and Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde pose after completing an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill, in Val d'Isere, France, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Austria's Otmar Striedinger speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill, in Val d'Isere, France, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Switzerland's Urs Kryenbuehl gets to the finish area after completing an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill, in Val d'Isere, France, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill, in Val d'Isere, France, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) Credit: Gabriele Facciotti Credit: Gabriele Facciotti