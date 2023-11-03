Shipping company Maersk to slash 10,000 jobs, citing the difficult container trade environment

Maersk, the world’s biggest shipping company, says it plans to eliminate 10,000 jobs due to what it described as a challenging environment for container trade and logistics services

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
18 minutes ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Maersk, the world’s biggest shipping company, said Friday that it plans to eliminate 10,000 jobs due to what it described as a challenging environment for container trade and logistics services.

The company said the move would result in savings of $600 million in 2024.

The announcement was made as Copenhagen-based Maersk presented its quarterly report, which listed profits before taxes at $691 million, down from $9.1 billion for the same period last year. The report cited “challenging market conditions resulting in substantially lower freight rates compared to the abnormally high rates in 2022.”

A.P. Moller-Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc said the company will continue to streamline its organization and operations.

”Our industry is facing a new normal with subdued demand, prices back in line with historical levels and inflationary pressure on our cost base,” Clerc said. “Given the challenging times ahead, we accelerated several cost- and cash- containment measures to safeguard our financial performance.”

The company's revenue for Q3 was $12.1 billion in 2023 compared to $22.8 billion for the same period in 2022.

The company said it now expected annual global container volume growth in the range of -2% to -0.5% compared to -4% to -1% previously.

Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Low voter turnout for local races as early voting period ends2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

How Atlanta training center opponents collected more than 116,000 signatures
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Battle over fishing rights on Flint River sends ripples across state
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Another new city? Gwinnett lawmakers to pitch ‘City of Mill Creek’
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Another new city? Gwinnett lawmakers to pitch ‘City of Mill Creek’
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia education officials decide which test scores mean kids can read
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Russia steps up its aerial barrage of Ukraine as Kyiv officials brace for attacks on...
6m ago
Blinken presses for pause in Gaza fighting on visit to Israel amid fears war could widen
7m ago
LIVE UPDATES
Israeli troops tighten encirclement of Gaza City as top US diplomat arrives in Israel
16m ago
Featured

How to watch “The South Got Something To Say”
Buying Black art at center of show
19h ago
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top