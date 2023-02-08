Shipper Maersk reports most profitable year, warns of drop

" High inflation, inventory build and a rebalancing toward spending on services reduced demand for goods, bringing global trade back to pre-pandemic levels," Maersk said.

This year, economic and trade growth "are expected to be weak. Demand for consumer goods is slowing, and the inventory correction is weighing on the near-term outlook," the shipping company said.

It expected a range of 2.5% contraction to 0.5% expansion in the global ocean container market.

"As we enter a year with challenging macro-outlook and new types of uncertainties for our customers, we are determined to speed up our business transformation and increase our operational excellence to seize the unique opportunities in front of us,” Clerc said.