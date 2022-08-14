Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine

On the front line, Russian forces fired rockets Sunday on the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, killing at least one person. That region is just north of the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces have vowed to retake. The Ukrainian emergency service said one person was killed in shelling early Sunday of the village of Bereznehuvate in Mykolaiv.

A Russian diplomat, meanwhile, called on Ukraine to offer security assurances so international inspectors could visit a nuclear power station in Ukraine that has come under fire.

As fighting steps up in southern Ukraine, concerns have grown sharply about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is held by Russian forces and has been hit by sporadic shelling. Both Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the shelling, which officials say has damaged monitoring equipment and could lead to a nuclear catastrophe.

Ukraine's nuclear energy operator said Sunday that one person was killed in a Russian rocket attack on the city of Enerhodar where the plant is located. The Russia-controlled local government also reported the attack and the death, but blamed it on Ukrainian forces.

The Zaporizhzhia facility is Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

Russia's envoy to international organizations based in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, called on Ukraine to stop attacking the plant in order to allow an inspection team in from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“It is important that the Ukrainians stop their shelling of the station and provide security guarantees to members of the mission. An international team cannot be sent to work under continuous artillery shelling,” he was quoted as saying Sunday by Russian state news agency Tass.

Ukraine says Russia is shelling nearby regions from the plant and is storing weapons there.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined Shape Caption Local residents, many of whom fled the war, gather to hand out donated items such as medicines, clothes, and personal belongings to their relatives on the territories occupied by Russia, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Volunteers transport these items across the frontline and distribute them to addresses at their own risk. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Combined Shape Caption Local residents, many of whom fled the war, gather to hand out donated items such as medicines, clothes, and personal belongings to their relatives on the territories occupied by Russia, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Volunteers transport these items across the frontline and distribute them to addresses at their own risk. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Combined Shape Caption Local residents, many of whom fled the war, gather to hand out donated items such as medicines, clothes, and personal belongings to their relatives on the territories occupied by Russia, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Volunteers transport these items across the frontline and distribute them to addresses at their own risk. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Combined Shape Caption Local residents, many of whom fled the war, gather to hand out donated items such as medicines, clothes, and personal belongings to their relatives on the territories occupied by Russia, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Volunteers transport these items across the frontline and distribute them to addresses at their own risk. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Combined Shape Caption Local residents, many of whom fled the war, gather to hand out donated items such as medicines, clothes, and personal belongings to their relatives on the territories occupied by Russia, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Volunteers transport these items across the frontline and distribute them to addresses at their own risk. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Combined Shape Caption Local residents, many of whom fled the war, gather to hand out donated items such as medicines, clothes, and personal belongings to their relatives on the territories occupied by Russia, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Volunteers transport these items across the frontline and distribute them to addresses at their own risk. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Combined Shape Caption Local residents, many of whom fled the war, gather to hand out donated items such as medicines, clothes, and personal belongings to their relatives on the territories occupied by Russia, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Volunteers transport these items across the frontline and distribute them to addresses at their own risk. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Combined Shape Caption Local residents, many of whom fled the war, gather to hand out donated items such as medicines, clothes, and personal belongings to their relatives on the territories occupied by Russia, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Volunteers transport these items across the frontline and distribute them to addresses at their own risk. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this handout photo taken from video and released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Aug. 7, 2022, a general view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine. The Zaporizhzhia plant is in southern Ukraine, near the town of Enerhodar on the banks of the Dnieper River. It is one of the 10 biggest nuclear plants in the world. Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant, stoking international fears of a catastrophe on the continent. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this handout photo taken from video and released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Aug. 7, 2022, a general view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine. The Zaporizhzhia plant is in southern Ukraine, near the town of Enerhodar on the banks of the Dnieper River. It is one of the 10 biggest nuclear plants in the world. Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant, stoking international fears of a catastrophe on the continent. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian serviceman prays during a service at St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate on Savior of the Honey Feast Day in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian serviceman prays during a service at St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate on Savior of the Honey Feast Day in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Combined Shape Caption Archpriest Oleksandr Kondratyuk, right, blesses congregants with holy water outside St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate for Savior of the Honey Feast Day in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman Combined Shape Caption Archpriest Oleksandr Kondratyuk, right, blesses congregants with holy water outside St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate for Savior of the Honey Feast Day in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Combined Shape Caption A mother walks with her children outside St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate during a service on Savior of the Honey Feast Day in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman Combined Shape Caption A mother walks with her children outside St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate during a service on Savior of the Honey Feast Day in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Combined Shape Caption A baby is helped by its mother to stand during a service outside St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate on Savior of the Honey Feast Day in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman Combined Shape Caption A baby is helped by its mother to stand during a service outside St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate on Savior of the Honey Feast Day in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Combined Shape Caption Archpriest Oleksandr Kondratyuk, right, blesses congregants with holy water outside St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate for Savior of the Honey Feast Day in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman Combined Shape Caption Archpriest Oleksandr Kondratyuk, right, blesses congregants with holy water outside St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate for Savior of the Honey Feast Day in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Combined Shape Caption Two parishioners wait to have their food blessed at St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate on Savior of the Honey Feast Day in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman Combined Shape Caption Two parishioners wait to have their food blessed at St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate on Savior of the Honey Feast Day in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman