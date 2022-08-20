ajc logo
X

Shilese Jones sprints to lead at US gymnastics championships

National & World News
16 minutes ago
Shilese Jones grabbed the lead at the U.S. gymnastics championships, riding a dynamic bars routine to post an all-around total of 57.200

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Shilese Jones grabbed the lead at the U.S. gymnastics championships on Friday, riding a dynamic bars routine to post an all-around total of 57.200.

The 20-year-old Jones began the competition with a staggering 14.850 during her bars set, the highest score of the night on any event. She rode the momentum across the final three rotations, punctuating the best performance of her elite career with a floor exercise that provided a compelling case she should be on the world championship team later this year.

Konnor McClain, whose 14.8 on beam marked the best score in the world in the event in 2022, is second at 56.400. Jordan Chiles, a silver medalist on the 2020 Olympic team, is tied with Kayla DiCello in third at 55.950. Jade Carey, a gold medalist on floor in Tokyo last summer is in fifth.

The finals are scheduled for Sunday night.

Leanne Wong, a silver medalist at the 2021 world championships, appeared to land awkwardly on her beam dismount and scratched her final two events on floor exercise and vault.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
10 quick takes for Falcons at Jets practice7h ago
Tasks for Braves are re-signing Dansby Swanson, filling needs, avoiding tax
2h ago
Observations from Georgia Tech’s 12th preseason practice
7h ago
Even after turnover, Georgia Tech running backs remain deep
7h ago
Even after turnover, Georgia Tech running backs remain deep
7h ago
Georgia defensive backs learning legend of ‘Coach Boom’ Will Muschamp
5h ago
The Latest
Pence says he didn't leave office with classified material
31m ago
Transgender kids can play girls sports in Utah after ruling
34m ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
40m ago
Featured
Buford running back Justice Haynes (22) celebrates a 38-7 win against Thompson in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School Friday, August 19, 2022, in Milton, Ga. Haynes had two touchdowns in the game. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High school football scoreboard
7m ago
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
8h ago
U.S. Supreme Court puts Georgia utility commission elections on hold again
1h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top