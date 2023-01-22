ajc logo
Shiffrin's chase of record 83rd win moves on to next resort

33 minutes ago
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s pursuit of a record 83rd World Cup win will move on to the next stop on the circuit

Shiffrin stood seventh in a super-G on Sunday, 0.62 seconds behind leader Ragnhild Mowinckel, with other skiers still coming down the course that will host the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

It was the third straight race in Cortina that Shiffrin missed out on the podium.

Her next chances to break a tie with former teammate Lindsey Vonn for the women's record will come in two giant slaloms at the Kronplatz resort in nearby San Vigilio di Marebbe on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mowinckel was 0.30 seconds ahead of Cornelia Huetter and 0.47 seconds ahead of Marta Bassino.

Italian standout Sofia Goggia sat out the race following a fall a day earlier, due to soreness in her right knee.

