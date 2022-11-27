Shiffrin's bid for 6th win on home snow off to good start

Cheered on by a passionate crowd, Shiffrin posted a time of 52.29 seconds on the course in Killington, Vermont, to take a lead of 0.21 over Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener, who is bidding to end a lengthy wait for a first slalom win.

Katharina Liensberger of Austria was third, just one hundredth of a second further back, while Olympic champion and last season’s World Cup slalom winner Petra Vlhová was 0.31 slower than Shiffrin.