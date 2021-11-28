Shiffrin ties Stenmark record with win in women's slalom

Then she turned to watch her rival.

Vlhova also made a mistake, and that cost her even more dearly than Shiffrin’s. The overall champion was almost a second slower than Shiffrin on the second run to ultimately finish .75 behind in second place.

Shiffrin, who had won all four previous World Cup slalom races in Killington, was in tears. Last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic.

Wendy Holdener of Switzerland finished third, .83 behind Shiffrin.

Shiffrin moved 20 points ahead of Vlhova at the top of the overall World Cup standings.

Shiffrin won the season-opening giant slalom in Sölden, Austria, but finished second to Vlhova in both slalom races in Levi, Finland, last week.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption United State's Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after finishing a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Caption Fans cheer for the United State's Mikaela Shiffrin during a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Caption United State's Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after finishing a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Caption From left, second-place finisher Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, first-place finisher United State's Mikaela Shiffrin and third-place finisher Switzerland's Wendy Holdener celebrate on the podium after a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Caption United State's Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates on the podium after finishing first in a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Caption United State's Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates a first place finish in a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Caption Switzerland's Wendy Holdener celebrates a third place finish in a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Caption First-place finisher United State's Mikaela Shiffrin, center, poses beside second-place finisher Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, left, and third-place finisher Switzerland's Wendy Holdener after a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Caption United State's Mikaela Shiffrin competes during a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Caption United State's Mikaela Shiffrin competes during a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Caption Slovakia's Petra Vlhova competes during a women's World Cup slalom ski race Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Credit: Robert F. Bukaty