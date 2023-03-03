X
Dark Mode Toggle

Shiffrin misses out in super-G, still chasing 86th victory

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
31 minutes ago
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin was in third place after her run in a World Cup super-G and missed out on a record-tying 86th career victory

KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin was in third place after her run in a World Cup super-G on Friday and missed out on a record-tying 86th career victory.

Shiffrin was the ninth starter and trailed leader Elena Curtoni of Italy by 0.15 seconds. The start list includes 50 skiers.

Shiffrin needs one victory to match Ingemar Stenmark 's total victories on the all-time list. The Swede competed in the 1970s and 80s.

Shiffrin's next race is a downhill on Saturday.

Shiffrin broke a tie on the all-time women's win list with former American teammate Lindsey Vonn in January. Vonn had 82 wins when she retired in 2019.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Kirby Smart failing at big part of his job13h ago

Credit: AP

Police say charges against UGA’s Jalen Carter appropriate
21h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia’s Nolan Smith runs a 4.39 40-yard dash at NFL combine
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves manager Brian Snitker on Ozuna: ‘Marcell is gonna be on our team’
12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves manager Brian Snitker on Ozuna: ‘Marcell is gonna be on our team’
12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks take advantage of two practice days to acclimate to coach Quin Snyder
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

China accuses US of attacking companies after export curbs
7m ago
Norway's leader meets Indigenous Sami as protests end
9m ago
A year into Ukraine war, bodies dug up in once occupied town
20m ago
Featured

Itchin’ mad about the early pollen in Atlanta? Blame the warm weather
17h ago
The Jolt: Busy, long day at the Georgia Legislature. Some bills to watch
22h ago
Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top