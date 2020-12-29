Shiffrin leads Gisin in slalom after 1st run, Vlhova in 6th

Shiffrin was 0.45 faster than then-leader Gisin halfway through her run but lost time on the bottom section.

“It felt good. The surface was really nice and I felt like the course set was really nice. My skiing was pretty good, pretty active. I can’t complain,” the American said.

Shiffrin is after her second win since returning to the circuit in November from a 10-month break.

The American won this race the last two times it was held, in 2016 and 2018.

Another win would put her in outright third position on the all-time World Cup list with 68 victories, one more than Marcel Hirscher.

Only Ingemar Stenmark (86) and Lindsey Vonn (82) won more races.

The floodlit slalom took place a day after strong winds had destroyed parts the finish area between two runs of a giant slalom as gusts blew away safety fencing and sponsor banners.

Workers rebuilt the setup at the bottom of the Zauberberg course early Tuesday.

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Semmering, Austria, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) Credit: Gabriele Facciotti Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Switzerland's Michelle Gisin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Semmering, Austria, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) Credit: Gabriele Facciotti Credit: Gabriele Facciotti