ajc logo
X

Shiffrin leads 1st run, set to match Vonn's World Cup record

National & World News
By ANDREW DAMPF, Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago
Mikaela Shiffrin is leading the first run of a giant slalom and in prime position to match Lindsey Vonn’s women’s World Cup record with her 82nd victory

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin is leading the first run of a giant slalom and in prime position to match Lindsey Vonn's women's World Cup record with her 82nd victory.

Shiffrin established an advantage of 0.24 seconds ahead of Federica Brignone of Italy and was 0.39 ahead of Valerie Grenier, the Canadian who won on the same course a day earlier.

No other skiers were within seven tenths of a second of Shiffrin.

If she does win Sunday, Shiffrin could then break Vonn’s mark in a night slalom scheduled for Flachau, Austria, on Tuesday.

Already with seven wins this season, Shiffrin is also quickly approaching Ingemar Stenmark’s overall record — between men and women — of 86 victories.

Vonn retired four years ago when injuries ended her pursuit of Stenmark.

Shiffrin was the first starter and the American laid down a much more aggressive run than either of her two trips down the steep Podkoren course on Saturday, when she finished in a tie for sixth.

“I couldn’t ski faster,” Shiffrin said. “I felt much, much better this first run than yesterday. I had to try to change my feeling from yesterday. It was very good skiing and I’m happy with that.”

With few American fans on site, supporters of Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova cheered Shiffrin's run loudly. A few kids were waving American flags.

Paula Moltzan, another American, was tied for eighth. Moltzan's family was on hand wearing USA hockey jerseys.

___

Andrew Dampf is at https://twitter.com/AndrewDampf

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Marco Trovati

Credit: Marco Trovati

Credit: Giovanni Auletta

Credit: Giovanni Auletta

Credit: Marco Trovati

Credit: Marco Trovati

Credit: Giovanni Auletta

Credit: Giovanni Auletta

Editors' Picks

Rare College Football Playoff absence for parents of Georgia’s Kirby Smart9h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech adds transfer wide receiver
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Falcons promote wide receiver Josh Ali to game-day roster
11h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks’ Vit Krejci to ‘enjoy the ride’ with contract guaranteed for this season
9h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks’ Vit Krejci to ‘enjoy the ride’ with contract guaranteed for this season
9h ago

Credit: Rick Scuteri

TCU’s Kendre Miller remains questionable for championship game vs. Georgia
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Serbia says KFOR rejected its forces' return to Kosovo
12m ago
Serbia says KFOR rejected its forces' return to Kosovo
12m ago
Germany: Iranian arrested, suspected of chemical attack plot
24m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top