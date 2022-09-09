ajc logo
X

Sheriff: Slain deputies ambushed serving warrant in Georgia

National & World News
Updated 17 minutes ago
Authorities say two deputies were killed in an ambush while serving a warrant at a home in a suburb near Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Two deputies were killed in an ambush while attempting to serve a warrant at a home in a suburb near Atlanta, a sheriff said Friday.

The two deputies had returned to their vehicle after knocking on the door when another car pulled up Thursday night, Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said. The deputies got out of the vehicle and were talking to a suspect when shots were fired, he said.

The deputies were able to call for help and law enforcement officers swarmed the neighborhood. A long standoff ensued with at least one suspect. Owens said two suspects were taken into custody and questioned. Their names were not immediately released.

“Our hearts are broken here in Cobb County, and it's going to take some prayers to help us get back to where we need to be,” he said at a news conference. “But it’s not going to be an easy road.”

The sheriff's office in Cobb County tweeted initially that two deputies had "died in the line of duty" and that a SWAT team and other law enforcement officers remained at the scene, where a suspect was barricaded. It wasn't clear how the standoff was resolved, but the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the home's front door was out of its frame and several front windows were also broken.

The deputies had each served in the department for more than five years, Owens said. They were serving a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of theft by deception, he said. Their names were also not immediately released.

Sprawling Cobb County with more than 760,000 people is just northwest of Atlanta and one of Georgia’s most populous counties.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta Public Schools police officers participate in an active shooter training drill at the former Towns Elementary School in Atlanta on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia schools: More guns, more shootings, more security measures5h ago
Investigators are outside a home on Hampton Glen Court where Cobb County authorities engaged two suspects in an hourslong standoff Thursday after two sheriff's deputies were shot and killed.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Cobb; 2 suspects in custody
3h ago
A billboard helps bring awareness to wood pellet plants slated for the city of Adel. Residents have filed a petition to appeal an air quality permit that would allow the world's largest wood pellet facility to open next to a predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhood. COURTESY OF TREVA GEAR/CONCERNED CITIZENS OF COOK COUNTY

Credit: Treva Gear

OPINION: Biomass bullies strike again in rural Georgia town
5h ago
Jan. 9, 2022 - Atlanta, Ga: New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) eludes the tackle of Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson (90) and outside linebacker Brandon Copeland (51) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The Falcons lost to the Saints 30-20. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Falcons’ X-factor: Containing Saints RB Alvin Kamara in season opener
4h ago
Jan. 9, 2022 - Atlanta, Ga: New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) eludes the tackle of Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson (90) and outside linebacker Brandon Copeland (51) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The Falcons lost to the Saints 30-20. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Falcons’ X-factor: Containing Saints RB Alvin Kamara in season opener
4h ago
Pastor Mitzi Bickers, left, crosses the parking lot gates toward the U.S. District Court from the underground entrance in Atlanta on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The former Atlanta City Hall official was convicted earlier this year of conspiracy to commit bribery and eight other counts related to a cash-for-contracts scheme. Thursday, September 8, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mitzi Bickers sentenced to 14 years in City Hall bribery case
21h ago
The Latest
Runners share a moment of silence before the start of "Finish Eliza's Run" on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in Chattanooga, Tenn. The approximately four mile run was to memorialize, Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis runner, and mother of two, who was murdered during her early morning run. (Robin Rudd /Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Credit: Robin Rudd

Thousands of runners rally around US to 'Finish Eliza's Run'
10m ago
African nations seek funds as cost of climate change rises
12m ago
Michigan board approves ballot measure on voting access
15m ago
Featured
Nick Carusillo (left) is shown with his mother, Tina Carusillo (center) and his sister, Jessica Long in a family photo.

Credit: Family photo

Jury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by car
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top