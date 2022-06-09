BreakingNews
BREAKING: MARTA agrees to let Brookhaven build new City Hall at train station
ajc logo
X

Sheriff: Multiple victims in shooting at Maryland business

National & World News
Updated 13 minutes ago
Authorities say a shooting at a business in western Maryland has claimed multiple victims and that the suspect is no longer an active threat

SMITHSBURG, Md. (AP) — A shooting at a business in western Maryland claimed multiple victims Thursday and the suspect is no longer a threat to the community, a law enforcement agency said.

The shooting occurred at a business in the community of Smithsburg, Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Carly Hose told The Associated Press by telephone.

The sheriff's office issued a brief statement saying the incident was rapidly evolving and that it would release information as it was able. It declined to elaborate on the exact number of victims or the extent injuries.

U.S. Rep. David Trone, a Maryland Democrat, tweeted that his office was in contact with authorities in the area and actively monitoring the shooting in Smithsburg. News photographs showed a large law enforcement presence, including emergency vehicles at the scene.

Smithsburg, a community of nearly 3,000 people, is located about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore not far from the Maryland line with Pennsylvania.

Editors' Picks
Shunned by top officials, Georgia GOP pivots to Marjorie Taylor Greene10h ago
Former South Georgia police officer sentenced in Jan. 6 charge
4h ago
Gwinnett County Public Schools names new teacher of the year
11h ago
Police working 2 shootings in NW Atlanta
2h ago
Police working 2 shootings in NW Atlanta
2h ago
APS officials say new school still best option for Midtown overcrowding
4h ago
The Latest
Allyson Felix has 'no regrets' after placing 7th in Rome
7m ago
House approves 'red flag' gun bill unlikely to pass Senate
8m ago
Michigan GOP hopeful charged in Jan. 6 riot, roiling primary
15m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top