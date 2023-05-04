BreakingNews
Names released of 4 women injured in Midtown shooting
X

Sheriff: Last of 4 escaped Mississippi prisoners found

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
48 minutes ago
A Mississippi sheriff says the last of four prisoners who escaped from a prison last month has been found at a home about 20 miles from the prison

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — The last of four prisoners who escaped from a Mississippi prison was found Thursday morning at a home about 20 miles from the prison, the sheriff announced.

The Hinds County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took Corey Harrison, 22, into custody at a Crystal Springs home and a female acquaintance was also arrested and is facing charges in connection with the escape and investigation, Sheriff Tyree Jones announced in a social media post.

Jones thanked the “state, federal and local law enforcement agencies that assisted with the tense days long investigation and search regarding the escapees. All escapees are accounted for.”

Harrison and three other inmates escaped from the Raymond Detention Center near Jackson, Mississippi's capital, on April 22, officials said.

Casey Grayson was found dead at a New Orleans truck stop over the weekend, officials announced earlier this week. His cause of death will not be determined until results from an autopsy report are returned. Investigators have not found any signs of foul play, Jones said.

Dylan Arrington died after barricading himself in a central Mississippi home and setting it on fire during an armed standoff with deputies on April 26. He is suspected of killing 61-year-old Anthony Watts and stealing his truck after the escape. Jerry Raynes was arrested on April 27 after allegedly stealing a public works vehicle and fleeing to Texas.

In July, U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves ordered a rare takeover of the Raymond jail after he said deficiencies in supervision and staffing led to "a stunning array of assaults, as well as deaths." But before the appointed receiver was scheduled to assume control over the jail on Jan. 1, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals stayed the lower court's order until it ruled on the county's motion for reconsideration.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Warnock pushed for gun control an hour before Atlanta shooting3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Pseudo slot machines create opportunity for ‘shenanigans’ in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: AP

Marcell Ozuna highlights Braves win marred by injuries
10h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia’s 2024 presidential primary to be held in mid-March
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia’s 2024 presidential primary to be held in mid-March
4h ago

Jamie Foxx: ‘Appreciate all the love’ in first Instagram post since hospitalization
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Harris to meet with CEOs about artificial intelligence risks
7m ago
Waymo robotaxis make more inroads in Phoenix, San Francisco
11m ago
NBA Playoffs: Celtics enjoy a rare rout in this postseason
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

A young Atlanta Cook met a prince. Now he is going to a coronation
5h ago
Security cameras, license plate readers help cops track, arrest Midtown Atlanta suspect
11h ago
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top