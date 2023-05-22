X

Sheriff: Girl, 16, fights off mom to save a sister from being drowned after 2nd sister killed

National & World News
By JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press
39 minutes ago
Authorities say a 37-year-old mother drowned one of her daughters in their South Carolina home and was trying to kill another child when the oldest daughter was awakened by screams and managed to save her sister

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A mother drowned one of her daughters in their South Carolina home and was trying to kill another child when the oldest daughter was awakened by screams and managed to save her sister, a sheriff said.

Jamie Bradley Brun, 37, was charged with murder and attempted murder after the attack early Friday in their home on St. Helena Island, Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner said at a news conference.

Brun has talked to investigators and Tanner called it a horrific crime but told reporters he wouldn't say why Brun wanted to kill her children.

“I’m not a mental health expert. It’s not my job to determine if someone has a mental health problem," the sheriff said.

Brun's 16-year-old daughter was asleep around 1:30 a.m. Friday when her 8-year-old sister's screams woke her up. The sheriff wouldn’t detail how the mother was trying to drown her child, but said the child's cries were coming from the bathroom.

The teen went into the bathroom and managed to wrest her sister away from her mother and run to a nearby family member's house to call 911, Tanner said.

“I’m very proud of her. I think she did an unbelievable job. She defended her family when no one else was available,” Tanner said. "Her courage is amazing.”

Deputies arrived eight minutes later and found Brun and her 6-year-old daughter, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital after CPR by officers and paramedics could not revive her, investigators said.

Brun tried to grab a deputy's gun as she was arrested and officers shocked her with a Taser to take her into custody, Tanner said.

Brun was being held without bond. Jail and court records didn't indicate if she had a lawyer.

The 8-year-old did not appear to be seriously injured, and the sheriff said she and her teen sister are being cared for by other family members.

Brun had no arrest record in South Carolina and authorities had been called to the house only once about two years ago after a school employee was concerned about the mental health of one of the children, Tanner said.

"There is a lot more information that we have and a lot more details that we know but at this point we can’t share," Tanner said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: RODNEY HO/r

EXCLUSIVE: Tara Theatre rises again on May 25 1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

More off-duty officers to patrol Buckhead’s commercial districts
1h ago

Credit: Google Maps

Fulton board to consider tax break for new apartments near Beltline
10m ago

EPA’s Southeast chief taking new agency role
1h ago

EPA’s Southeast chief taking new agency role
1h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett police looking for white pickup truck connected to deadly hit-and-run
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Irish actor Ray Stevenson, of 'Rome' and 'Thor' movies, dies at 58
5m ago
Portuguese authorities confirm new search for Madeleine McCann, UK toddler missing since...
13m ago
Nebraska governor signs 12-week abortion ban, limits on gender-affirming care for minors
24m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

When is the last day of school for metro Atlanta students?
6h ago
Opinion: Where the boys aren’t - college graduations
8h ago
PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top