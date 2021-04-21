Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant

“When is it going to stop? We just got a verdict yesterday,” Rivers said in a phone interview, referring to the guilty verdicts handed down Tuesday in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. “Is it open season now? At some point, it has to stop. We have to start holding the people in charge accountable.”

Brown’s grandmother, Lydia Brown, and his aunt, Clarissa Brown Gibson, told The Associated Press that they learned about his death through a TV news report. Both said they want the shooting thoroughly investigated.

“I am very upset. Andrew was a good person,” Lydia Brown said. The deputy “didn’t have to shoot him like that.”

Clarissa Brown Gibson said: “We want to know if he was served with a warrant, why the shooting over a warrant?”

At an emergency meeting of the City Council, Councilman Gabriel Adkins told his colleagues that businesses in the neighborhood of the shooting had begun boarding up their windows in anticipation of violence.

“I'm afraid as a Black man,” an emotional Adkins said, as a crowd of more than 100 people gathered outside the meeting, which is closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic. Later he added, “It hurts to be a Black man at this time. ... We're hurting.”

Councilman Darius Horton called for the immediate release of bodycam footage, the search warrant and a speedy explanation of what led to the shooting.

“We need transparency. And not only do we need transparency, but we need accountability,” he said. “We need answers. ... Let’s not hide behind anything.”

The State Bureau of Investigation will turn the findings of its review over to District Attorney Andrew Womble, who pledged a thorough and deliberate inquiry.

“What we are looking for at this time will be accurate answers and not fast answers,” Womble told the news conference. "We’re going to wait for the full and complete investigation ... and we’ll review that and make any determinations that we deem appropriate at that time. This will not be a rush to judgment.”

This story has been edited to remove an incorrect reference to how George Floyd died.

Lavoie reported from Richmond, Virginia.

People gather outside the municipal building after at least one Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a Black man while executing a search warrant, the sheriff's office said, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Elizabeth City, N.C. The deputy was wearing an active body camera at the time of the shooting, said Sheriff Tommy Wooten II, who declined to say how many shots the deputy fired or release any other details, citing a pending review by the State Bureau of Investigation. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

Law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting, Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Elizabeth City, N.C. At least one law enforcement officer with a sheriff's department in North Carolina shot and killed a man while executing a search warrant Wednesday, the sheriff's office said. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Credit: Stephen M. Katz Credit: Stephen M. Katz

Residents gather near the scene of a shooting Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Elizabeth City, N.C. At least one law enforcement officer with a sheriff's department in North Carolina shot and killed a man while executing a search warrant Wednesday, the sheriff's office said. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Credit: Stephen M. Katz Credit: Stephen M. Katz

