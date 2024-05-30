Sheriff denies that officers responding to Maine mass shooting had been drinking

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A sheriff is rebutting an allegation that some of his officers arrived at a mass shooting scene reeking of alcohol, saying in a statement that all officers were on duty or had just attended training before Lewiston police requested their assistance.

Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said in a statement Wednesday that he "wholeheartedly" denies all allegations in a Portland police after-action report that suggested his officers had been drinking, had come from a funeral and dispatched themselves without orders.

Joyce said it is unfortunate that he had to defend against "unfounded allegations" that arose after the deadliest mass shooting in state history as officers from across the state headed to Lewiston on Oct. 25, 2023. In the dark, a Cumberland County tactical vehicle nearly crashed into a Portland vehicle near where the gunman's vehicle was discovered after 18 people were killed at two locations.