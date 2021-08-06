Sheriff: Aide who accused Cuomo files criminal complaint

The Cuomo aide who filed the report has accused him of reaching under her shirt and fondling her when they were alone together at the Executive Mansion last year.

An independent investigation overseen by the state attorney general's office this week found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers.

Prosecutors in several New York counties have said they are interested in investigating claims of inappropriate touching by Cuomo, but all had said they needed the women involved in the allegations to make a formal report.

The sheriff's office didn't immediately provide a copy of the complaint. A request for comment was sent to Cuomo's lawyer, Rita Glavin.

Cuomo has denied touching anyone inappropriately and said the alleged groping encounter didn't happen.

The woman also told investigators with the attorney general's office that Cuomo once rubbed her rear end while they were posing together for a photo.