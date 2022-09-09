ajc logo
X

Sheriff: 2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Georgia

National & World News
41 minutes ago
Authorities say two deputies have been killed while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta, and that a suspect remains barricaded in a home

ATLANTA (AP) — Two deputies were killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta, and a suspect remained barricaded in a home, authorities said.

The sheriff's office in Cobb County tweeted initially that the two deputies had “died in the line of duty" and that a SWAT team and other law enforcement officers remained at the scene.

The county sheriff's office did not release any additional information such as the identities of the officers or the circumstances in which they were killed. It said more information would be released later.

WSB-TV reported that people in the neighborhood nearby reported hearing several gunshots and then seeing law enforcement officers swarm the area.

Authorities did not immediately identify the suspect, and details about the warrant and attempts to serve it were not immediately disclosed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the state's top crime-fighting agency, separately said in a tweet that it was sending its condolences to the country sheriff, Craig Owens, and his office for the deaths of the deputies.

Sprawling Cobby County with more than 760,000 people is located just northwest of Atlanta and is one of Georgia's most populous counties.

Editors' Picks
A Cobb County deputy walked around armed in front of the Hampton Glen subdivision off Irwin road after two deputies were killed Thursday evening serving a warrant. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

2 deputies killed serving warrant in Cobb County; suspect barricaded54m ago
State Sen. Burt Jones shrugged off Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan's announcement that he will not endorse his fellow Republican to replace him. “You can’t miss something you never wanted,” Jones said. (Photo: Troy Stolt / Chattanooga Times Free Press)

Credit: Troy Stolt/Chattanooga Times Fre

Lt. Gov. Duncan: No endorsement for Republican nominee, fake elector
15h ago
Pastor Mitzi Bickers, left, crosses the parking lot gates toward the U.S. District Court from the underground entrance in Atlanta on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The former Atlanta City Hall official was convicted earlier this year of conspiracy to commit bribery and eight other counts related to a cash-for-contracts scheme. Thursday, September 8, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mitzi Bickers sentenced to 14 years in City Hall bribery case
8h ago
Deppish Kirkland, a Savannah native who played a prominent role in the court case chronicled in the book and movie "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil," drowned in a boating accident Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Credit: Facebook

Prosecutor in “Midnight in the Garden” murder dies in accident
13h ago
Deppish Kirkland, a Savannah native who played a prominent role in the court case chronicled in the book and movie "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil," drowned in a boating accident Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Credit: Facebook

Prosecutor in “Midnight in the Garden” murder dies in accident
13h ago
Sept. 8, 2022 Atlanta: Medical staff arrive early Thursday morning, Sept. 8, 2022 at Grady Memorial Hospital. With the recent announcement of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Hospital going to close its doors in November eyes have turned elsewhere to look at the financial health of hospitals in the metro Atlanta area. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Worries about Grady’s viability come after word of AMC closure
6h ago
The Latest
FILE - A firefighting plane flies over plumes of smoke near Las Vegas, N.M. on May 4, 2022. The U.S. government is resuming prescribed burning of National Forest lands across the nation to clear brush and small trees after a three-month pause to review and respond to climate change and risks of runaway wildfires. U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said newly prescribed burns will require same-day authorization to keep pace with weather and ground conditions. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File)

Credit: Thomas Peipert

US restarts burns of forest fuel, paused after runaway blaze
17m ago
Sun rally in 4th, beat Sky 72-63 to advance to WNBA Finals
19m ago
Jabeur beats shaky Garcia at US Open to reach 2nd Slam final
26m ago
Featured
Nick Carusillo (left) is shown with his mother, Tina Carusillo (center) and his sister, Jessica Long in a family photo.

Credit: Family photo

Jury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by car
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
15h ago
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top