Breaking: Braves' Reynaldo Lopez, Chris Sale, Marcell Ozuna are All-Star Game bound
Nation & World News

Shelter-in-place order briefly issued at North Dakota derailment site, officials say

Officials at the remote site of a derailed train carrying hazardous materials that sparked a fire in North Dakota briefly issued a shelter-in-place notice early Sunday
This photo provided by Doug Zink, smoke fills the sky after a train derailment on Friday, July 5, 2024 near Carrington, N.D. Rail cars containing hazardous material derailed and burst into flames early Friday in a remote area of North Dakota, but emergency officials say no one was hurt and the threat to those living nearby appears to be minimal. (Doug Zink via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This photo provided by Doug Zink, smoke fills the sky after a train derailment on Friday, July 5, 2024 near Carrington, N.D. Rail cars containing hazardous material derailed and burst into flames early Friday in a remote area of North Dakota, but emergency officials say no one was hurt and the threat to those living nearby appears to be minimal. (Doug Zink via AP)
By Associated Press
44 minutes ago

Officials at the remote site of a derailed train carrying hazardous materials that sparked a fire in North Dakota briefly issued a shelter-in-place notice Sunday for area residents during cleanup.

The notice was issued as a precaution early Sunday after air monitors detected low levels of anhydrous ammonia after a railcar began venting during its removal from the site, said Andrew Kirking, emergency management coordinator for Stutsman and Foster counties in east-central North Dakota.

No injuries from the leak were reported, and the notice was lifted later Sunday when air monitoring levels returned to zero, Kirking said.

No one was injured in the pre-dawn Friday derailment, which knocked 29 cars of a CPKC train off the tracks in a marshy area surrounded by farmland about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of Fargo, officials said.

Exposure to high concentrations of ammonia in the air can cause burning of the eyes, nose, throat and respiratory tract, and can result in blindness, lung damage or death, health officials say. Exposure to lower amounts can result in coughing and irritation of the nose and throat.

The derailment did spark a fire that had been mostly extinguished by Sunday, Kirking said. The fire was of particular concern because the train was carrying anhydrous ammonia, methanol and plastic pellets. Work continued Sunday to remove those hazardous materials, as well as the derailed cars.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Railroad Administration have been on scene since Saturday to investigate the cause of the derailment, Kirking said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Taylor Croft

Park service plans to limit access to Kennesaw Mountain for cars and bikes

Credit: John Spink

Gridlock Guy: The frustration of multiple presidential road closures

Credit: Photo by Curtis Compton/staff

There’s a renewed push on Ossabaw Island to find and preserve Georgia coast history

Credit: Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves

Hall of Fame Braves skipper Bobby Cox makes rare appearance at Truist Park in Atlanta

Credit: Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves

Hall of Fame Braves skipper Bobby Cox makes rare appearance at Truist Park in Atlanta

Credit: Family photo

Family establishes scholarship to honor young brothers killed in plane crash
The Latest

Credit: AP

Yelich, Perkins power Brewers to 9-2 victory over Dodgers and avoid being swept in...
9m ago
While Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania, some Democratic leaders in the House say he should...
11m ago
Texas coastal residents told to expect power outages, flooding as Beryl moves closer to...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves

Hall of Fame Braves skipper Bobby Cox makes rare appearance at Truist Park in Atlanta
He sold his Trans Am 30 years ago and spent 20 years trying to get it back
All eyes on Kamala Harris as pressure mounts for Biden to step aside