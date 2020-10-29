Shell shareholders get reward as oil giant returns to profit

It's certainly a sharp improvement on the performance in the second quarter when the company reported a massive loss of $18.4 billion after it was forced to reassess how much the oil it had in untapped reserves would sell for.

“On the face of it, there is a positive direction of travel here that should go some way towards assuaging concerns about Shell’s long-term direction of travel,” said Stuart Lamont, investment manager at Brewin Dolphin.

Like others in the sector, Shell has faced a double challenge this year, dealing with plunging oil prices, some of which turned negative for a short while in April, and increased pressure to set new environmental goals.

Shell and its U.K. rival BP have pledged to lower emissions to net zero by the middle of the century.

“Undoubtedly, we are moving towards a renewable future,” said David Kimberley, an analyst at Freetrade.

“But this is not going to happen overnight and claims that the pandemic has accelerated this process seem misplaced and overly optimistic.”