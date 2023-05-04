X

Shell posts $9.6 billion profit even as energy prices slide

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
2 hours ago
Global energy giant Shell says it earned nearly $10 billion in the first quarter, becoming the latest fossil fuel company to post strong financial results despite sliding oil and gas prices

LONDON (AP) — Global energy giant Shell said Thursday that it earned nearly $10 billion in the first quarter, becoming the latest fossil fuel company to post strong financial results despite sliding oil and natural gas prices.

London-based Shell Plc reported adjusted earnings of $9.6 billion in the first three months of 2023, up 5.7% from a year ago.

The company said it faced headwinds from higher taxes and lower prices for selling oil and natural gas, as energy prices have eased after spiking following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year. Shell said those factors were offset by cutting operating expenses and better trading results.

In the first quarter, “Shell delivered strong results and robust operational performance, against a backdrop of ongoing volatility,” CEO Wael Sawan said in a statement.

The company, whose annual profits doubled to a record high last year, also will reward shareholders by buying back an additional $4 billion in shares.

Shell is the second U.K. energy company this week to post stronger-than-expected earnings, with rival BP reporting that it earned $5 billion in the first quarter.

The financial earnings have become a political flashpoint in Britain, spurring calls from opposition politicians and campaign groups for oil and gas companies to do more to help consumers burdened by soaring energy bills that have contributed to decades-high inflation. Critics have called for higher taxes on energy giants' windfall profits.

Oil and gas companies around the world have been reporting bumper earnings in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which sent energy prices soaring and curtailed some of Moscow's supplies to the world.

Last month, U.S. company Exxon earned a record $11.4 billion in the first quarter, while Saudi Aramco reported that it earned $161 billion in 2022, the highest-ever recorded annual profit by a publicly listed company.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

A young Atlanta Cook met a prince. Now he is going to a coronation 2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Warnock pushed for gun control an hour before Atlanta shooting
56m ago

Credit: AP

Marcell Ozuna highlights Braves win marred by injuries
7h ago

Jamie Foxx: ‘Appreciate all the love’ in first Instagram post since hospitalization
14h ago

Jamie Foxx: ‘Appreciate all the love’ in first Instagram post since hospitalization
14h ago

Credit: Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services

Man rescued after falling from parking deck at The Battery
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ukraine's Zelenskyy convinced Putin will face court justice
10m ago
Police arrest suspect in Atlanta shooting; 1 dead, 4 wounded
16m ago
What to know about King Charles III’s coronation
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

A young Atlanta Cook met a prince. Now he is going to a coronation
2h ago
Security cameras, license plate readers help cops track, arrest Midtown Atlanta suspect
8h ago
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top