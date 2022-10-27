Shell 3Q earnings double, stir debate on energy profit tax

Britain in May imposed an additional 25% tax on profits earned from oil and gas extraction in the U.K. The temporary tax is designed to raise about 5 billion pounds ($5.8 billion) through the end of 2025. The tax cost Shell $361 million in the third quarter, the company said.

Opposition parties are pressuring Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who took office this week, to increase the windfall profits tax as he rushes to stabilize Britain's finances with new tax and spending plans. The government is scheduled to deliver its autumn financial statement to Parliament on Nov. 17.

Rachel Reeves, the opposition Labour Party’s spokeswoman on Treasury issues, renewed that call Thursday.

Despite “booming oil profits,” the government still refuses to impose a “proper windfall tax on energy producers,” she tweeted after Shell reported earnings.