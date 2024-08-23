Shein discloses it found 2 cases of child labor in its supply chain last year

Fast-fashion giant Shein said it discovered two cases of child labor in its supply chain last year.

In its annual sustainability report, Shein disclosed this week that it found minors under age 15 employed by manufacturers that make products for the company. Shein, which mainly sources its products from China, did not say where it found the child labor cases.

The company said it suspended product orders from the suppliers when it discovered the violations. Both cases were resolved “swiftly” and involved remediation steps, such as ending contracts with underage employees and paying them any outstanding wages, Shein said. The online retailer resumed working with the manufacturers after they beefed up screening for new hires.