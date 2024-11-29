Shedeur Sanders wins Unitas award, then goes on to break Colorado's single-season passing mark

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders woke up early Friday, won a national award, and then set No. 23 Colorado's all-time single-season passing record.

The senior quarterback, named winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award before the game against Oklahoma State, came in needing 40 yards to pass Koy Detmer's 28-year-old record of 3,527 yards.

Sanders got there by hitting LaJohntay Wester for a 10-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Sanders finished with 438 yards in a 52-0 win Friday to close out the regular season with 3,926 yards. Sanders also added five TD passes against the Cowboys to increase his total to a school-best 35 for the season.