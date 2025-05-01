Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Shedeur Sanders visits Cleveland high school shortly after arriving in town

Shedeur Sanders is quickly trying to familiarize himself with his new work home
FILE - Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
35 minutes ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shedeur Sanders is quickly trying to familiarize himself with his new work home.

Sanders, who was drafted in the fifth round by the Browns last weekend, arrived in Cleveland on Tuesday and made a surprise visit to a local high school on Wednesday.

He took questions from students in the cafeteria at John Marshall High School, about six miles (9.66 kilometers) from the Browns complex in Berea, Ohio.

Included in Sanders' message was a recommendation to stay focused and make good decisions.

Shortly after becoming the 144th-overall pick in the NFL draft, Sanders told Browns reporters during a conference call that he intended to become involved in the community and work with the kids.

“Whatever situation they’re in, that’s really where I feel like I have the most impact on, is really the kids and giving them a different perspective of respect parents, respect their elders and respect those people that are in position to give you advice,” he said.

Sanders and the other Browns rookies will participate in a three-day minicamp beginning May 9. According to the collectibles website cllct, he already has the highest-selling jersey among NFL rookies.

The 2025 rookie class includes No. 1-overall pick Cam Ward, who was taken by the Tennessee Titans, and Sanders' former teammate at Colorado, Travis Hunter, who went at No. 2 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Also on Wednesday, the NFL fined the Atlanta Falcons $250,000 and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, $100,000, after Ulbrich's 21-year-old son, Jax, participated in a prank call to Sanders during the draft.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

A screen shows Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders after being chosen by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th overall pick during the third day of the NFL football draft, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders takes part in passing drills during Colorado's NFL football pro day Friday, April 4, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Credit: AP

Prank calls to other players unrelated to the one received by Shedeur Sanders, AP source says

Falcons say defensive coordinator Ulbrich's son was responsible for prank call to Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders' long wait ends when Browns take him in the 5th round of the NFL draft

The Latest

President Donald Trump walks with Air Force Col. Angela Ochoa, Commander of the 89th Airlift Wing from Marine One to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., en route Tuscaloosa National Airport, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

Trump will address graduating students at the University of Alabama

11m ago

Soviet-era spacecraft is set to plunge to Earth a half-century after its failed launch to Venus

12m ago

Coco Gauff routs Iga Swiatek to reach Madrid final against No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

15m ago

Featured

ajc.com

Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC; Sources: Getty Images

AJC poll: Democratic support plummets in Georgia as base demands more fight

New AJC poll shows weak support for Democrats among Georgia voters.

Georgia woman wins $70M verdict after legs amputated

A Georgia jury has awarded $70 million to a Camilla woman who says she lost both her legs above the knee because doctors gave her a medication overdose and botched her care.

Trump policies could spark protest at Georgia college commencements

Colleges and universities are navigating an uncertain federal landscape, and tensions could play out with protests during this year's commencements.