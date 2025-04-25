Shedeur Sanders is still on NFL draft boards after QB-needy teams pass on him in 1st round

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders is still on the board following the first round of the NFL draft.

The New York Giants passed on the former Colorado quarterback twice, including with the No. 3 pick Thursday night. Las Vegas (at No. 6), the New York Jets (No. 7), New Orleans (No. 9) and Pittsburgh (No. 21) also said no thanks to Sanders, and that's four teams seemingly in need of a signal caller.

How far will Sanders fall now?