Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Shedeur Sanders is still on NFL draft boards after QB-needy teams pass on him in 1st round

Shedeur Sanders is still on the board
FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Updated 31 minutes ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders is still on the board following the first round of the NFL draft.

The New York Giants passed on the former Colorado quarterback twice, including with the No. 3 pick Thursday night. Las Vegas (at No. 6), the New York Jets (No. 7), New Orleans (No. 9) and Pittsburgh (No. 21) also said no thanks to Sanders, and that's four teams seemingly in need of a signal caller.

How far will Sanders fall now?

He will definitely be available when the second round begins Friday. There was some thought a team would trade into the bottom end of the first round and grab Sanders. But no one did.

The Giants looked like they might. They sent three picks to Houston for the 25th overall selection and then chose Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart over Sanders. TV cameras showed a solemn Sanders family watching and waiting in Texas.

Concerns about Sanders’ arm strength have become an issue in recent weeks, although his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado coach Deion Sanders, laughed at that notion. In 50 collegiate games, Shedeur Sanders threw for 14,347 yards, with 134 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He completed 70.1% of his passes and ran for 17 more scores.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Shedeur Sanders looks on at his jersey retirement ceremony during Colorado's NCAA college football spring game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) takes part in passing drills during Colorado's NFL football pro day Friday, April 4, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski,File)

Credit: AP

On the brink of the NFL draft, the biggest question surrounds Shedeur Sanders and where he's going

Deion Sanders laments criticism son Shedeur faces ahead of NFL draft but says he's 'built for this'

Sanders has no time to enjoy moment of jersey ceremony for son, Hunter as he focuses on spring game

The Latest

Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) celebrates after scoring a goal during the third period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Kaprizov scores 2 power-play goals to help the Wild beat Vegas 5-2 for a 2-1 series lead

8m ago

Trump and Zelenskyy among dignitaries converging on Rome for funeral of Pope Francis

8m ago

As immigrant arrests surge, complaints of abuse mount at America's oldest detention center in Miami

8m ago

Featured

Stacey Abrams speaks at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Georgia State University’s convocation center in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Abrams is at the center of speculation over whether she will mount a third campaign for governor. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Stacey Abrams considers third run for governor as some Georgia Democrats move on

Once the unquestioned leader of Georgia Democrats, Stacey Abrams now faces an uncertain political future as she considers a third run for governor.

Orange Crush future in limbo after clash between organizer, trademark owner

The Orange Crush beach bash brought tens of thousands of HBCU students to Georgia's coast, but its future is clouded by a dispute between the trademark owner and organizer.

With midterms looming, Georgia fails to make election security upgrades

Election security proposals stalled in the Georgia General Assembly, leaving the same voting technology in place for the 2026 election. Election advocates say they're worried.