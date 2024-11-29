Shedeur Sanders wins Unitas award, then goes on to break Colorado's single-season passing mark

It marked Sanders' 31st touchdown pass of the season, bettering a school record he set last week against Kansas. Sanders got No. 32 when he connected with Travis Hunter for an 11-yard TD, and the Buffs took a 21-0 lead into halftime.

Detmer's record came in 1996, when Rick Neuheisel was coaching the Buffs, who went 10-2 and finished the season ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25.

For Sanders, the Unitas Award, which goes to the nation's top quarterback, could be the first of a handful.

Hunter, meanwhile, is the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman. Earlier this week, coach Deion Sanders got irritated when the two-way standout, who plays defensive back and receiver, was not put on the finalist list for the Jim Thorpe Award that goes to the country's top defensive back.

