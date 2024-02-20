Shead scores 26 as No. 2 Houston beats No. 6 Iowa State 73-65

HOUSTON (AP) — Jamal Shead had 26 points, including 20 in the second half, and No. 2 Houston took sole possession of first place in the Big 12 with a 73-65 win over No. 6 Iowa State on Monday night.

Emanuel Sharp added 20 points for the Cougars (23-3, 10-3), who won their 20th consecutive home game — the longest active streak in the country. They hold a one-game lead over the Cyclones (20-6, 9-4) with five games remaining in the regular season for both teams.

Shead shot 5 of 7 from the field and 9 for 10 at the free-throw line in the second half. He finished 6 of 10 from the floor and added six assists.