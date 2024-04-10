Nation & World News

Shea Langeliers hits 3 home runs, leads Athletics over Rangers 4-3

Oakland Athletics' Shea Langeliers celebrates his two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Oakland Athletics' Shea Langeliers celebrates his two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shea Langeliers hit three home runs, including a two-run drive in the ninth inning that lifted the Oakland Athletics over the Texas Rangers 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Langeliers, a 26-year-old who entered with 29 career big league homers, hit solo drives in the second off Nathan Eovaldi and in the seventh against David Robertson.

Texas led 3-2 in the ninth when Seth Brown walked with one out off José Leclerc (0-2) and Langeliers sent a first-pitch fastball to left-center for his fourth home run this season.

It was the first three-homer game for Langeliers, who hit a pair on Oct. 2, 2022, at Seattle and last Aug. 23 at the Chicago White Sox.

Langeliers tied the score 1-1 when he homered on a splitter from Eovaldi and 2-2 when he connected on a knuckle-split from Robertson, who was pitching on his 39th birthday.

Michael Kelly (1-0) threw a perfect eighth inning, and Mason Miller pitched a perfect 1-2-3 ninth for Oakland’s first save this season.

Texas went ahead when Marcus Semien homered on the first pitch from Alex Wood and Josh Smith hit an RBI single on Wood's sixth.

Jonah Heim homered in the second and Evan Carter in the seventh against Mitch Spence.

Wood left with a calf cramp following four innings.

Rangers All-Star shortstop Corey Seager was given his second game off this season. Seager missed much of spring training after undergoing sports hernia surgery in late January.

TRAINER’S ROOM

A’s: INF Ryan Noda was scratched from the starting lineup after taking a pitch off his left hand during early batting practice. X-rays were negative, and Noda is day to day.

Rangers: 1B Nathaniel Lowe (right oblique strain), who hasn’t played this season, could begin a rehab assignment this weekend.

UP NEXT

Wednesday night’s middle game of the series will match area products on the mound. A’s RHP Ross Stripling (0-2, 3.75 ERA) is a graduate of Southlake Carroll High who lives in Granbury. Rangers LHP Cody Bradford (2-0, 2.13), from Aledo, will try to win three consecutive starts for the first time in his two-year big league career.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Oakland Athletics' Shea Langeliers smiles as he jogs to the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Oakland Athletics' Shea Langeliers, left, and Lawrence Butler (4) celebrate after Langeliers hit a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Oakland Athletics' Shea Langeliers celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras watches a home run by Oakland Athletics' Shea Langeliers during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Texas Rangers' Evan Carter runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Texas Rangers relief pitcher David Robertson throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Mitch Spence throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

