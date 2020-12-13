She scores! Fuller kicks 2 extra points for Vandy, Vols win

“This whole time has been if I can do it, if I’m good enough to do it,” Fuller said. “It wasn’t if I was a girl or not. So that’s something I’ve really appreciated. At the end of the day, they treated me like an athlete and that’s the best I could ask for.”

Fuller, listed second out of three available kickers on the depth chart, came out for the extra point that tied the game at 7 with 1:50 left in the first quarter.

The 6-foot-2 senior put the ball through the uprights and celebrated by pulling her fist in before slapping high-fives with teammates. She ran off the field with a big smile with her family in the stands all with their arms up in the air.

An official gave Fuller the ball on the sideline. She got another chance with 7:22 left in the fourth quarter at the other end of the field and kicked the ball through.

Vanderbilt lost its 13th consecutive SEC game, its longest skid since dropping 23 straight between 2000 and 2003.

Tennessee (3-6) left with the much-needed victory with Harrison Bailey and J.T. Shrout throwing for two touchdowns apiece.

The Volunteers snapped their longest skid in 32 years after matching the six straight losses to start the 1988 season and avoided the longest skid in history at a program that started playing football in 1891.

They also won their second straight loss to Vanderbilt for the first time since 2014-15.

Vanderbilt played with just 49 scholarship players, not counting Fuller, with only 18 available on defense after defensive lineman and sack leader Dayo Odeyingbo opted out earlier this week.

The Commodores led 10-7 early in the second after a 39-yard field goal from Pierson Cooke, a kick just outside Fuller's range of 38 yards.

Tennessee took control scoring 21 points in the second quarter. Bryce Thompson started the scoring, snagging an interception with his left hand and running 18 yards for a TD. Shrout threw a 23-yard TD pass to Velus Jones Jr. and added a 28-yarder to Jalin Hyatt late for a 28-10 halftime lead.

Jones caught a 74-yarder from Bailey with 7:03 left for the final margin.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tennessee: The Vols scored more by halftime than they had managed in any game since the second week of this SEC-only season in a win over Missouri, and they matched the 35 points scored in that win Oct. 3. ... Bailey started his second straight game and completed his first 13 passes, which included Tennessee's first TD on a 6-yarder to Princeton Fant. But he also lost a fumble when sacked by Andre Mintze.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores' best chance in their final home game this season was for the offense to stay on the field. Instead, they went three-and-out five times on their first eight drives, including one ending on the pick-6. Their best drive went 75 yards on 12 plays with Ken Seals hitting Cam Johnson with an 18-yard TD pass. ... The thin defense came up with its second interception of the season when Gabe Jeudy-Lally picked off a Shrout pass in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Tennessee hosts No. 5 Texas A&M in the regular season finale.

Vanderbilt is scheduled to visit No. 12 Georgia, a game postponed from Dec. 5 to Dec. 19.

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller walks along the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Credit: Wade Payne Credit: Wade Payne

Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Credit: Wade Payne Credit: Wade Payne

Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Jerome Carvin (75) as Vanderbilt cornerback Jaylen Mahoney (23) walks away during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Credit: Wade Payne Credit: Wade Payne

Vanderbilt's Keyon Henry-Brooks is tackled by Tennessee linebacker Henry To'o To'o (11) and linebacker Quavaris Crouch (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Credit: Wade Payne Credit: Wade Payne

Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer (18) throws during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Credit: Wade Payne Credit: Wade Payne

Tennessee quarterback Harrison Bailey (15) runs for yardage as he is chased by Vanderbilt linebacker Andre Mintze (48) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Credit: Wade Payne Credit: Wade Payne

Vanderbilt wide receiver Cam Johnson (7) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Credit: Wade Payne Credit: Wade Payne