Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Shaun White's new snowboard league to head to Aspen and mountain in China where he ended his career

After opening in Aspen, Colorado, next week, Shaun White’s new halfpipe league will travel to the mountain in China where he closed out his career at the 2022 Beijing Olympics
FILE - Gold medal winner Japan's Ayumu Hirano, left, is congratulated by United States' Shaun White after the men's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Gold medal winner Japan's Ayumu Hirano, left, is congratulated by United States' Shaun White after the men's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
By EDDIE PELLS – Associated Press
Updated 29 minutes ago

After opening in Aspen, Colorado, next week, Shaun White's new halfpipe league will travel to the mountain in China where he closed out his career at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The Snow League announced the remainder of its four-stop, opening-season schedule Monday, which includes a trip in December to the Secret Garden snowpark in Zhangjiakou, China, followed by a return to Aspen in February 2026, then the season finale in Laax, Switzerland, after next year's Milan-Cortina Olympics.

The opener is set for March 7-8 at Buttermilk outside of Aspen.

White's final run came at Secret Garden, where the three-time gold medalist finished fourth to cap off his fifth Olympics on an emotional day on the halfpipe.

After retiring, he set out to create a league that would bring together the world's top riders, whose sport has long lacked a well-defined circuit and has also struggled to offer top prize money at many of its marquee events.

The Snow League is offering a $1.6 million prize pool, with $370,000 for each event and $160,000 to the league’s champions after all four events.

Defending Olympic champion and top-ranked Ayumu Hirano is invited to compete in next week's 16-man contest, along with his younger brother, Kaishu. Also invited is second-ranked Ruka Hirano, who is not related to the brothers, along with Americans Chase Josey and Chase Blackwell.

The women's contest is scheduled to include Olympic silver and bronze medalists Queralt Castellet and Sena Tomita along with Americans Maddie Mastro and Maddy Schaffrick.

In a unique twist, the finals of the league's events will be head-to-head, best-of-3 bracket-style tournaments in which riders will have to drop in from both sides of the halfpipe on their first two runs.

Freeskiing on the halfpipe will be added to The Snow League starting with the event in China, though no names have yet been publicized for those contests.

At the Beijing Olympics, Eileen Gu won medals in all three freeskiing disciplines — gold in halfpipe and Big Air and silver in slopestyle.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

FILE - Japan's Ayumu Hirano competes during the men's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Italy's Federica Brignone celebrates winning an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Sestriere, Italy, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Tacca)

Credit: AP

Italian skier Brignone wins, Shiffrin takes 'big step' as 25th in her first GS race after injury

GHSA boys basketball playoff scores, schedules

Hawks' Trae Young, Zaccharie Risacher recount All-Star experiences

Though their attention has shifted to making the team’s push toward the postseason, Young and Risacher shared some of their takeaways and memories from the weekend.

The Latest

Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo Judith Suminwa talks to journalists during a press conference organized by the Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU), at a side event of the High-Level Segment of the 58th session of the Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

Credit: AP

More pressure on Rwanda as Congo says rebel uprising has killed over 7,000 people this year

8m ago

The Latest: Ukraine marks third anniversary of war as US shifts its policy under Trump

9m ago

The UN will vote to demand Russia pull troops out of Ukraine. But the US wants a softer approach

10m ago

Featured

Lee Reid, executive director of the Atlanta Citizen Review Board, speaks during a board meeting in December. The board is looking to revamp its review process in response to concerns of inaction. (Christina Matacotta / For the AJC)

Police deadly force cases must be investigated, say Dickens, City Council

Atlanta Citizen Review Board looks to revamp process to investigate police shootings and in-custody deaths, in response to concerns of inaction.

‘I will run with Maud forever’: It’s been 5 years since Ahmaud Arbery’s murder

Key moments in the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery and the resulting investigation and criminal cases involving Travis & Greg McMichael and Roddie Bryan.

Lost on Oconee: A boat empty, a woman dead, a man missing, few answers

On Georgia's Lake Oconee, the mystery builds after woman found floating, dead, and her fiance can't be found after boat trip.