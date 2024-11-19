Shaun White's new halfpipe league to air on NBC

The new action-sports league being launched by Shaun White will air on NBC beginning next year.

White announced earlier this year that he was putting together The Snow League, a four-stop circuit that will feature halfpipe snowboarding and freeskiing. On Tuesday, the league and NBC revealed that the first event is set for March 7-8 in Aspen, with the rest of the schedule still to be announced.

White plans on getting 20 men and 16 women in each contest for a prize pool of more than $1.5 million over the first season. A list of athletes who have committed to the league is expected later this year.