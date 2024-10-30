Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are engaged. He faked a dinner invite with Anna Wintour to propose

Skateboarder and three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White is engaged to “The Vampire Diaries” star Nina Dobrev
FILE - Nina Dobrev, left, and Shaun White arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 10, 2024, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

FILE - Nina Dobrev, left, and Shaun White arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 10, 2024, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By ALICIA RANCILIO
41 minutes ago

Former skateboarder and Olympic snowboarder Shaun White and actor Nina Dobrev are getting married.

White’s publicist Jennifer Peros confirmed the engagement Wednesday.

White popped the question last weekend at The Golden Swan, a New York restaurant and presented Dobrev with a five-carat diamond ring.

Peros created a fake invite for a small dinner with Anna Wintour that she sent to Dobrev as a ruse to get her to the location. When Dobrev arrived, White was waiting with a photographer. After the proposal, the pair were joined by friends to celebrate.

White turned pro at skateboarding as a teen. He has competed in and won at the X Games in both skateboarding and snowboarding and is a three-time Olympic gold medalist in half-pipe snowboarding. He retired from snowboarding after the 2022 Olympics and remains the record-holder for most gold medals won by a snowboarder.

Dobrev is best-known for her role as Elena Gilbert on “The Vampire Diaries.”

The couple met at a Tony Robbins event in 2019 and dated for five years. This will be the first marriage for both.

Vogue was first to report the engagement.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Maria Sharapova and the Bryan brothers are elected to the International Tennis Hall of...
Placeholder Image

AP

American skier Nina O'Brien ready for another comeback after breaking left leg twice
Placeholder Image

AP

Stephanie White out as Connecticut Sun coach, the seventh job to open in WNBA since end...
Placeholder Image

AP

Shiffrin leads skiing World Cup opener after 1st run with overall champion Gut-Behrami...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Stock market today: Wall Street indexes edge lower as Alphabet jumps and Eli Lilly slumps9m ago
Election 2024 Latest: Trump and Harris lean into the campaign’s last leg with less than a...17m ago
More former cadets accuse US Coast Guard Academy of failing to prevent campus sexual...19m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

What did the 2024 Atlanta Michelin Guide get wrong, right? AJC dining critics weigh in
911 call: Four Seasons shooting suspect had guns, Nazi paraphernalia in unit56m ago
More than half million early voters in Georgia didn’t vote in 2020