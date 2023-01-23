ajc logo
X

Sharpe apologizes for actions during Grizzlies-Lakers game

National & World News
12 hours ago
Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe apologized after getting into a heated courtside conversation with Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks and Morant’s father during Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe apologized Monday after getting into a heated courtside conversation with Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks and Morant's father during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Fox Sports personality issued the apology during the “Undisputed” show with Skip Bayless.

“I’ve preached for the last six and a half years responsibility and accountability, and I take full responsibility for what transpired,” Sharpe said. “I’m never gonna say that wasn’t Shannon Sharpe because that was me. That was just me getting out of character. And I’m sorry for all those that saw my actions and took offense to my actions.”

Sharpe exchanged words with Brooks throughout the first half Friday and then yelled at Morant on the final possession of the second quarter. After the halftime buzzer sounded, Brooks yelled at Sharpe and Sharpe motioned toward Brooks.

Morant walked toward Sharpe at his courtside seat before center Steven Adams stepped in front of him.

Tee Morant, Ja Morant’s father, also got involved in the conversation before security at Crypto.com Arena separated everyone.

Sharpe, 54, yelled “I bet you won’t!” at Tee Morant as security guards tried to break things up.

“It does not matter what Dillon Brooks said or how many times he said it. Me being the responsible person, having the platform that I have, and having so many people look up to me, I was wrong," Sharpe said. "I should have lowered the temperature in the arena. Instead, I turned the temperature up, and I let it get out of hand.”

Sharpe and Tee Morant talked to security in the tunnels at the arena before returning to their seats when the second half started. They hugged at the end of the third quarter.

Brooks was asked after the Lakers' 122-121 victory whether Sharpe or any fans should be allowed to return to their seats after getting into an argument with a player?

“A regular pedestrian like him? No. He should have never come back into the game, but it’s LA,” Brooks said.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Report: Chip Caray to leave Braves for Cardinals11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett wins Manning Award, eyes NFL
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football player arrested on domestic violence charges
17h ago

Credit: Adrian Kraus

Bradley’s Buzz: Burrow’s Bengals leave Atlanta AFC-less
21h ago

Credit: Adrian Kraus

Bradley’s Buzz: Burrow’s Bengals leave Atlanta AFC-less
21h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves haven’t anointed Vaughn Grissom, but they believe in him
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Michael Sohn

Poland asks Berlin to OK Ukraine tanks; Kyiv targets graft
15m ago
J&J tops 4Q earnings forecasts as profit, revenue slip
17m ago
Nigeria bets on Chinese-funded port to drive economic growth
29m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

INDEPTH: Atlanta’s homicides are up for third year in a row
Out-of-state protesters in spotlight with arrests, violence in Atlanta
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Trump grand jury's work Is done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top